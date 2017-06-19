

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has turned himself in after allegedly exposing himself to a nine-year-old girl in a Markham supermarket.

According to police, a father was shopping with his nine-year-old daughter at a grocery store near McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on June 10 when he became separated from her for a short time.

During that time, the girl was approached by a man who told her his name was George. The man exposed himself and told the girl not to tell anyone, police said in a news release.

On the ride home from the store, the girl told her father, who reported the incident to police.

Investigators say security camera footage from the store captured the suspect following the girl around the grocery store.

York Regional Police said Monday that a suspect turned himself in to police on June 16.

Phillip Accordino, 74, has been charged with criminal harassment and exposing genital organs to a person under 16.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 21.