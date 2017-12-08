

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection to a series of fires deliberately set in an around The Junction over the last two months, one of which seriously injured a person.

Toronto police said that between Oct. 6 and Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to several fires in The Junction.

Garbage bins, furniture and front porches of homes were damaged in the fires. Several thousand dollars-worth of damage was caused by the fires.

Police said in one instance, someone suffered first and second-degree burns due to one of the blazes.

The fires prompted a heightened police presence in the neighbourhood and convinced Toronto Fire to hold a town-hall in the neighbourhood, focusing on fire prevention and safety.

On Thursday, a suspect identified as Makoons Meawasige-Moore was arrested and charged.

He faces five counts of arson causing damage to property and two counts of arson having disregard for human life.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday morning.