

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 40-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in the city’s Entertainment District earlier this week.

Police say that on Wednesday afternoon at 12:48 p.m., a parking officer was writing tickets in the area of Adelaide Street West and Simcoe Street.

A suspect became aggressive and allegedly assaulted the officer, who was in the process of writing a ticket to a vehicle that did not belong to the suspect.

Police arrived at the scene and later took the suspect into custody.

A suspect identified as Brandon Vigon was charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Nov. 21.