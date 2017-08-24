

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly punched someone in the face for refusing to have a smoke with him.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say the man -- who they allege was intoxicated -- approached two girls Wednesday night and asked one of them to have a smoke with him.

Police say when the girl refused, the man allegedly became enraged and punched her in the face.

Police say a patrol officer later located the accused passed out and lying face down on a sidewalk nearby, and police say he became belligerent when the officer woke him up.

They allege he resisted arrest by grabbing the officer and was brought under control when a passerby and a second officer arrived on scene.

The man from Lindsay, Ont., was charged with assault, assault police and resisting arrest.