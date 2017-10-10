

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing charges after two children were critically injured in a violent attack with a hammer over the weekend.

The incident happened in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue area at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Toronto police said a man was home with two children, both under 10 years of age, when he allegedly struck them on the head with a hammer and choked them.

Both children were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were treated in hospital and are both expected to make a full recovery.

Police did not provide any details about a possible motive.

In a news release Tuesday, police said a 53-year-old man is facing charges.

The charges include two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of overcoming resistance by choking or suffocation, possession of a weapon, and two counts of uttering threats.

The accused is set to make a court appearance on Thursday.

Police have not released his name in order to protect the identity of the children.