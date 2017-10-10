Man charged after two kids injured in alleged hammer attack in North York
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 6:19PM EDT
A Toronto man is facing charges after two children were critically injured in a violent attack with a hammer over the weekend.
The incident happened in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue area at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Toronto police said a man was home with two children, both under 10 years of age, when he allegedly struck them on the head with a hammer and choked them.
Both children were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were treated in hospital and are both expected to make a full recovery.
Police did not provide any details about a possible motive.
In a news release Tuesday, police said a 53-year-old man is facing charges.
The charges include two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of overcoming resistance by choking or suffocation, possession of a weapon, and two counts of uttering threats.
The accused is set to make a court appearance on Thursday.
Police have not released his name in order to protect the identity of the children.