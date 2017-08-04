

The Canadian Press





SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. -- A 36-year-old man has been charged for allegedly robbing a store in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., then biting a security guard who tried to stop him.

Police say the man walked into a store in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, grabbed about $230 worth of merchandise, and left without paying.

They say he punched, bit and pulled the hair of a security guard who tried to arrest him.

Other security guards managed to restrain him before police arrived.

The man faces one count each of robbery, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, as well as three counts of breach of recognizance.