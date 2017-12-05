

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing fraud charges in connection with an alleged scheme that saw rent money collected from multiple people for an apartment that was not actually available to be rented.

The scheme came to light after several people came forward to complain to police.

According to investigators, the suspect rented a condo and then posted an ad online saying that he had a room to rent out within the unit.

He then allegedly collected money upfront from multiple people who responded to the ad, on the assumption that they would be able to move in.

However once the deposit was received, the communication stopped, police said.

In several instances, some money was returned to the prospective renters when they complained, however the victims said the suspect made various excuses about why he could not repay them in full.

Police identified the suspect in November and released a photograph of him.

He surrendered to police on Friday.

Michael Adam Lemke, 33, has been charged with nine counts of fraud under $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 17.