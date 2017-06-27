

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man is in police custody in relation to the stabbing death of Joshua Eliot in Beaverton last month.

At 10:30 p.m. on May 26, police were called to downtown Beaverton for a report of a male collapsed on the ground after a fight.

They arrived to find Eliot, 21, suffering from injuries including a stab wound.

He was rushed to a hospital in Orillia but died a short time later. A second male injured in the fight suffered serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A coroner ruled that his cause of death was a stab wound.

On Monday, Durham Region police said a suspect identified as Lucas Bovell was arrested in Toronto.

He was taken to Durham Region and charged with one count of second degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dennis or Det. Mamers at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5402 or ext. 5247.