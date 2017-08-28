Man charged in connection with bomb threat at Bloor-Yonge Station: police
Emergency crews were on the scene at Bloor-Yonge Station on Sunday.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 9:00AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 28, 2017 9:03AM EDT
A man is facing charges in connection with a bomb threat investigation on the TTC earlier this month.
On Aug. 13 at around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to Bloor-Yonge Station after a man reportedly told other passengers on a crowded southbound train that he had a bomb.
Police say riders scrambled to get out of the car and when customers were evacuated from the station, the suspect disappeared into the crowd.
A photo of the man was subsequently released and on Monday, police confirmed that a suspect has been identified.
Investigators say 30-year-old Jonathan Fox has been charged with threatening death, mischief- interfering with lawful use of property under $5,000 and mischief- interfering with lawful use of property over $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court today at 10 a.m.