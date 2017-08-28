

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is facing charges in connection with a bomb threat investigation on the TTC earlier this month.

On Aug. 13 at around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to Bloor-Yonge Station after a man reportedly told other passengers on a crowded southbound train that he had a bomb.

Police say riders scrambled to get out of the car and when customers were evacuated from the station, the suspect disappeared into the crowd.

A photo of the man was subsequently released and on Monday, police confirmed that a suspect has been identified.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jonathan Fox has been charged with threatening death, mischief- interfering with lawful use of property under $5,000 and mischief- interfering with lawful use of property over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court today at 10 a.m.