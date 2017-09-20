

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman in the city’s Birch Cliff area.

Police were called to a home in the area of Birchmount Road and Pinegrove Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 10 for reports of a violent incident.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 50-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She advised officers at the scene that there was a man inside the building allegedly carrying a knife.

Officers then entered the apartment unit and located a 24-year-old woman – identified as Toronto-resident Julia Sokolov – with life-threatening injuries as a result of stab wounds. She was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run.

Sokolov succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Michael Nowaczek-Said, of Toronto, was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted murder, assault and five counts of assaulting a peace officer.

On Wednesday, police said Nowaczek-Said’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.