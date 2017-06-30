

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 48-year-old Toronto man is facing charges including attempted murder after a woman was stabbed several times in Scarborough’s Woburn neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Ellesmere and Markham roads at about 4:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators allege a 48-year-old woman was standing in front of a building in the area when she was approached by a man who was known to her.

He allegedly stabbed her numerous times and then fled the scene in a van.

The woman was rushed to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, a suspect surrendered to police.

He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous as well as attempted murder.