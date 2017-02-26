Man charged with impaired driving in Scarborough crash that left 3 injured
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 6:25AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 11:00AM EST
Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a Scarborough crash that sent three people to hospital this morning.
It happened near Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 3 a.m.
"I appears that a silver Honda Odyssey was travelling eastbound on Eglinton and just at the intersection here it rear-ended a blue Saturn… causing it to propel and end up where it is hitting a lamp post," Sgt. Orang Momeni told CP24 at the scene.
"As a result of the collision, three people went to the hospital. One of the individuals is in critical condition."
Police say the condition of the 49-year-old man critically injured in the crash has improved since receiving treatment in hospital.
The two other people injured in the crash suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Honda, who has been identified as a 22-year-old man, is facing a number of charges in connection with the incident, including impaired driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to stop causing bodily harm and refusing to provide a breath sample causing bodily harm.
Momeni said the collision reconstruction team is on scene and it appears speed was also a factor in the crash.