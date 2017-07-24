

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





A man arrested in the U.S. in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend in southern Ontario contacted her repeatedly before her death despite a court order that prohibited him from communicating with her, court documents allege.

Newly unsealed U.S. court documents allege Ager Hasan “had difficulty accepting” the end of his year-long relationship with 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije and continued to reach out to her by text message and social media.

The documents, which were filed in May as part of an application for Hasan's arrest and made public last week, offer new insight into what police believe happened in the hours, days and weeks leading up to Vasilije's death. The allegations have not been proven in court.

In early April, Hasan, who is from Hamilton, allegedly broke into Vasilije's Kitchener, Ont., home in an attempt to contact her, attacking her roommate and the roommate's brother in the process, the documents say.

He was charged with break and enter and two counts of assault and released on bail, with the conditions that he stay out of Waterloo Region and refrain from communicating with Vasilije directly or indirectly, the documents show. He was also barred from owning any weapons.

Vasilije's cellphone, however, shows Hasan was continually reaching out, though she did not report it to police, the documents allege.

Later that month, the pair arranged to meet up to discuss their breakup, according to the documents. Vasilije “was nervous about Hasan coming to the residence” and asked a friend to come over as well as her roommate, they say.

But the two other women left to go to a nightclub with Vasilije's sister before Hasan arrived, the documents say. When they returned around 12:30 a.m., they heard Vasilije in her bedroom with someone.

Around 1:45 a.m., the roommate and friend decided to go to Burger King and texted Vasilije to ask if she wanted any food, the documents say. She declined, saying that “he” was just about to leave.

The two women got back an hour later and found Vasilije “lying on the floor of the residence, covered in blood with a knife lying nearby,” and multiple stab wounds to her neck and chest, the documents say.

Hasan, meanwhile, was gone, the documents say. Records at the border show he crossed the Peace Bridge into the U.S. just before 6 a.m., according to the documents. Police later issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for him.

A person believed to be Hasan posted a long document on Reddit a few days later that contained alleged details about the incident and claimed he was acting in self-defence, the documents say.

“He posted multiple photos of Hasan and Vasilije as well as excerpts of a text conversation between them on the night of the murder,” they say. “The text conversation was consistent with messages recovered from Vasilije's phone.”

Hasan was arrested by the United States Secret Service earlier this month while they were conducting a traffic stop in San Antonio, Texas, as part of a counterfeit currency investigation.

Police are now working to get Hasan extradited back to Canada to face charges including one count of second-degree murder.