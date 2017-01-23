

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Markham woman last year has pleaded guilty, York Regional Police confirm.

Police say 36-year-old Ying Chun (Annie) Li was reported missing in June 2016 and after further investigation, police determined Li’s disappearance was suspicious.

In September 2016, investigators charged 21-year-old Jiarui (Jerry) Tang with manslaughter in connection with her disappearance.

On Jan. 6, 2017, investigators were called to a park near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, where human remains were located.

After a post-mortem examination was conducted, police say it was determined the body located in the park was Li.

On the day Li's body was discovered, Tang pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Tang will be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2017.