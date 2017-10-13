Man charged with mischief after suspicious package placed outside TPS HQ
This surveillance camera image shows a suspect who police say left a suspicious package outside their headquarters on College Street. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 13, 2017 11:13AM EDT
A man has been charged with mischief in relation to the discovery of a package on the steps of Toronto police headquarters on Thursday afternoon, prompting the bomb squad to destroy the item.
The rectangular package was found sitting atop a planter near the main entrance to the College Street complex at about 1:15 p.m.
Surveillance footage indicated the man left the scene shortly after placing the package in a planter.
Police immediately put the building in hold and secure, meaning nobody could enter or exit, and College Street was closed between Yonge and Bay streets to enable police to establish a perimeter.
Later in the afternoon, police released surveillance camera still images of a male suspect placing the item on the planter.
Officers with the bomb squad sent a small black robot to the package and reporters nearby heard the sound of a small explosion at about 3:38 p.m.
The suspect was taken into custody at about 4 p.m.
College Street reopened to all traffic at about 4:15 p.m.
The man faces one count of mischief interfere with property. He has been identified as James Rockwood, 50.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Friday morning.