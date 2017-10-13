

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man has been charged with mischief in relation to the discovery of a package on the steps of Toronto police headquarters on Thursday afternoon, prompting the bomb squad to destroy the item.

The rectangular package was found sitting atop a planter near the main entrance to the College Street complex at about 1:15 p.m.

Surveillance footage indicated the man left the scene shortly after placing the package in a planter.

Police immediately put the building in hold and secure, meaning nobody could enter or exit, and College Street was closed between Yonge and Bay streets to enable police to establish a perimeter.

Later in the afternoon, police released surveillance camera still images of a male suspect placing the item on the planter.

Officers with the bomb squad sent a small black robot to the package and reporters nearby heard the sound of a small explosion at about 3:38 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 4 p.m.

College Street reopened to all traffic at about 4:15 p.m.

The man faces one count of mischief interfere with property. He has been identified as James Rockwood, 50.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Friday morning.