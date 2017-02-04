

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Toronto man has been charged with murder in the death of an Oshawa woman last month.

Cotie Weekley, 31, was found deceased with multiple stab wounds inside a home on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road on the morning of Jan. 23.

A 31-year-old man was also found inside the home with stab wounds that were later determined to be self-inflicted.

Police say that man was released from a Toronto hospital on Friday and was subsequently charged in connection with Weekley’s death.

Police say the man was in a relationship with Weekley.

Wesley Guzylak appeared in court on Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder.