

The Canadian Press





Winnipeg police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a transit driver.

Brian Kyle Thomas, who is 22, is also charged with possession of a weapon.

Police say the driver had told a lone passenger to get off at the University of Manitoba stop as it was the end of the line.

The passenger came to the front of the bus and said he didn't want to leave, so Fraser escorted him off.

Police say there was a scuffle outside the bus, where the driver was stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

Irvine Jubal Fraser, who was 58, died in hospital.