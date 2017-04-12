

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old woman who was found dead at the Oakville condo where she lived.

Angela Skorulski was discovered in her unit at 205 Lakeshore Road West on March 8 after police received a call from a citizen.

Police said Skorulski had been shot and died of her injuries at the scene.

In a news release Wednesday, police said a suspect known to the victim was arrested by Halton officers without incident in Mississauga.

Police say 53-year-old James Scordino of Fort Erie, Ont. has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance in Milton on Wednesday.