

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 23-year-old man faces 15 charges in relation to nine armed robberies of jewelry stores and other retail outlets in Toronto and the GTA over a week-long span.

Between July 21 and July 28, investigators allege the suspect struck seven retail stores in Toronto, one in Markham and another in Vaughan.

In one instance on July 28 at 5:49 p.m., police allege the man entered a jewelry store at Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. He allegedly drew a black handgun, jumped the counter and took a number of gold chains before fleeing the scene on foot.

In the other eight occurrences, some of which took place in the mid-afternoon in broad daylight, investigators say the suspect would draw a handgun and rack the slide on the gun in a threatening manner.

The suspect would then steal a quantity of cash and flee the scene.

On Monday, officers with the hold-up squad began an investigation into the suspect after he was arrested by the OPP for an unrelated matter.

On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Dennis James was arrested and charged with 11 counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to remain.

He appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).