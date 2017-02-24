

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been given a life sentence in connection with a deadly shooting at a Woodbridge café nearly three years ago.

Sarhad Sadiq, 36, was fatally shot inside a café on Woodstream Boulevard near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road on the evening of June 6, 2014.

Another man, whose name has not been publicly released, was also shot and suffered serious injuries as a result.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting police announced that they were seeking David Odesho, then 24, as their primary suspect. Odesho then turned himself into authorities one day later.

In a news release issued on Friday, York Regional Police announced that a judge has sentenced Odesho to life in prison after he was previously convicted of second-degree murder in Sadiq’s death. Police also said that the judge also handed Odesho an eight year sentence for an aggravated assault conviction, stemming from the same shooting.