

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press





A man convicted of killing his three daughters and former wife in a so-called honour killing has been ordered to pay legal fees for one of his co-accused in the crime.

A judge in Kingston, Ont., has ordered that Mohammad Shafia pay more than $138,000 in legal fees to a lawyer who represented his wife, Tooba Yahya.

Shafia, Yahya and their son, Hamed Shafia, were all convicted of first-degree murder in the 2012 deaths of their four relatives.

A lawyer representing Shafia says the judgment, handed down on March 23, said the couple had to pay legal fees to Kingston, Ont. attorney David Crowe.

It also says that the elder Shafia is responsible for covering Yahya's legal costs, leaving him on the hook for just over $138,000 in total.

Neither Crowe nor his lawyer responded to a request for comment, but Shafia's lawyer, Eric Lavictoire, was critical of the decision.