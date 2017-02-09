

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother, great aunt and great uncle has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years.

The victims were discovered in a home on Old Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke in July 2013.

They were previously identified as Tatiana Khalilova, 49, of Toronto, Svetlana Babaega, 76, of Russia, and Victor Zybin, 76, of Russia.

Police have said that Babaega and Zybin came to Toronto from Russia in the spring of 2013 for an extended stay.

Khalilova was the suspect’s mother, Babaega was his great aunt and Zybin was his great uncle,

Alexander Khalilov received the sentence on Thursday.