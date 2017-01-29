Man critically injured after collision on westbound Gardiner Expressway
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 6:38AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 7:30AM EST
One man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a collision on the westbound Gardiner Expressway this morning.
It happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near South Kingsway.
Firefighters, paramedics and police all responded to the call.
Fire crews worked to extinguish a vehicle fire at the scene of the crash this morning while paramedics transported a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, to a local trauma centre.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed.
Westbound lanes of the highway are closed at the Humber Bridge.
Police said a cruiser blocking off the highway for the closure was struck by an oncoming vehicle at around 7 a.m. One officer suffered minor injuries and police are currently investigating the incident.