

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a serious collision in Ajax on Tuesday morning.

A pickup truck and car collided near Kingston and Salem roads shortly before 7 a.m.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos told CP24 that an occupant of the car, identified by police as an elderly man, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Two occupants of the pickup truck were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Kingston Road has been shut down between Salem Road and Harwood Avenue as police investigate the crash.