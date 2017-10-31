

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man suffered critical injuries this morning after a stabbing in the downtown core.

It happened near Sherbourne and Shuter streets shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the victim, who is believed to be a 35-year-old man, sustained multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects and say no arrests have been made.

Officers are currently canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses.