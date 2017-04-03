Man critically injured in Etobicoke house fire
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 5:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 8:28PM EDT
A man in his 80s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a house fire in Etobicoke on Monday evening.
The fire broke out at a home near Hatfield Crescent and Allenby Avenue, in the Islington Avenue and Highway 401 area around 5 p.m.
Toronto Fire platoon chief John D'Aloisio told CP24 "when crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front part of the building."
Fire crews pulled a man from the home after neighbours attempted to put out the blaze.
"Some of the neighbours were doing their best to attempt to fight to fire with a garden hose, and they did try to yell to the neighbour and get him to respond," D'Aloisio said.
The man sustained life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
No one else was injured in the fire.
Hatfield Crescent is closed between Allenby Avenue and Chalfont Road.