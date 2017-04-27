Man critically injured in Mississauga shooting
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:56PM EDT
A man is seriously injured following a shooting in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.
Shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. on Hurontario Street, near King and Dundas streets.
The victim is in life-threatening condition with gunshot wounds, according to Peel police.
Investigators are searching for one suspect, armed with a gun.
He is described as a black man, five-feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a black hoodie.
Police have closed Hurontario Street between King and Dundas streets for an investigation.
