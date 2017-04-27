

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man is seriously injured following a shooting in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. on Hurontario Street, near King and Dundas streets.

The victim is in life-threatening condition with gunshot wounds, according to Peel police.

Investigators are searching for one suspect, armed with a gun.

He is described as a black man, five-feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a black hoodie.

Police have closed Hurontario Street between King and Dundas streets for an investigation.

More to come...