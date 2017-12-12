

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man critically injured in a downtown shooting last month has died in hospital, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday.

On Nov. 13 at around 11:20 p.m., police were called to the area of Dundas and Parliament streets for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, a man, later identified by police as 20-year-old Toronto resident Kwsie Blair, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed by paramedics to hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, about a month after the shooting, police say Blair died in hospital.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.