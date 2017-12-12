Man critically injured in shooting last month dies in hospital
Kwsie Blair is seen in this undated photo released by the Toronto Police Service. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 12:28PM EST
A 20-year-old man critically injured in a downtown shooting last month has died in hospital, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday.
On Nov. 13 at around 11:20 p.m., police were called to the area of Dundas and Parliament streets for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived on scene, a man, later identified by police as 20-year-old Toronto resident Kwsie Blair, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed by paramedics to hospital in critical condition.
On Monday, about a month after the shooting, police say Blair died in hospital.
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.