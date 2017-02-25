Man critically injured in Thorncliffe Park shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 7:00PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 25, 2017 7:26PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being shot in Thorncliffe Park.
Police received a call about the shooting on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m.
A man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.