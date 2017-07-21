

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in the Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Adelaide and George streets at 7:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man lying on the ground, suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via an ambulance emergency run.

No suspect information was immediately available.