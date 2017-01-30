

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead after being shot multiple times in the Regent Park area Monday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Gerrard and Sumach streets at around 9:30 p.m., Toronto police said.

Police said a male victim was taken to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries. However he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said a suspect was seen fleeing the scene in what may have been a dark-coloured SUV.

The shooting comes just hours after another man was fatally shot in broad daylight a short drive away downtown. It is not known if there is any connection between the two fatal shootings.