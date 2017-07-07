

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is dead after his car slammed into the back of a tractor trailer in the eastbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401 near Victoria Park Ave., paramedics say.

It happened at around 3 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of the truck had slowed down for construction ahead when they were rear-ended by the car.

The truck driver was assessed on scene but was not transported to hospital by paramedics.

The man in his 20s, meanwhile, was the only occupant of the car and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The eastbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401 are closed at Hwy. 404 as a result.