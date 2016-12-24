Man dead after Christmas Eve stabbing downtown
Police investigate a fatal stabbing at a building on Sherbourne Street, near Dundas Street East Saturday December 24, 2016. (Courtney Heels /CP24)
Chris Herhalt and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 2:45PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 3:48PM EST
A man in his 40s has died in hospital after he was stabbed at a downtown building Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to a building at 200 Sherbourne Street, near Dundas Street East, for a report of a stabbing at around 2:20 p.m.
They located the victim on a fifth floor hallway of the building suffering from obvious trauma to his chest.
He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. However he died of his injuries a short time later.
No suspect description has been provided by police so far.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.