

Chris Herhalt and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 40s has died in hospital after he was stabbed at a downtown building Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a building at 200 Sherbourne Street, near Dundas Street East, for a report of a stabbing at around 2:20 p.m.

They located the victim on a fifth floor hallway of the building suffering from obvious trauma to his chest.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. However he died of his injuries a short time later.

No suspect description has been provided by police so far.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.