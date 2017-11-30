

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 42-year-old Caledon man has been pronounced dead following a collision involving a transport truck in Brampton overnight.

It happened on Mayfield Road, between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive at around 1:25. a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said westbound a Toyota Highlander crossed the centre line for unkown reasons, and collided with a tractor trailer.

The highlander ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver of the SUV, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a friend, the married father had been on his way home from attending the Toronto FC game in Toronto. The two had gone together but taken separate vehicles.

OPP say they are investigating whether alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

Mayfield Road remains closed between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive as police investigate the deadly crash.