

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





One man is dead and three others are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on the border between Vaughan and Toronto this morning.

It happened on Steeles Avenue West between Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road shortly before 7 a.m.

According to Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe, a white Acura carrying three people was travelling westbound on Steeles Avenue West when it came into contact with a dump truck also travelling west as it attempted to make a left turn.

The impact sent the Acura into the path of an eastbound Honda, causing extensive damage to both vehicles, he said.

One of the passengers in the Acura, believed to be a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

Toronto Paramedics rushed another man in his 20s to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

A female in her 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a man in his 50s suffered minor injuries.

Video taken from Chopper 24 shows two cars with mangled front ends surrounded by debris.

“Speed is being looked at as a possible factor in this collision,” Stibbe said. “There was a tremendous amount of energy that was expelled in this crash… If anybody did see anything we’re asking they contact police.”

Investigators are also looking into whether the occupants of the Acura were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Steeles Avenue West is closed in both directions between Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road.