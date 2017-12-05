

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





According to Peel Regional Police, the man was delivering construction material to a site where homes are being built on Pine Avenue North, near Lakeshore Road West shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said a forklift was being used to get material off the back of a truck when the forklift flipped, crushing the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the fatal incident.