

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been pronounced dead after being shot in front of a residence in Mississauga Monday evening.

The shooting happened on Bishopstoke Lane in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 7 p.m.

Peel police said a male victim was pronounced dead following the shooting.

No other injuries have been reported.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.