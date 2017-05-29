Man dead after Mississauga shooting
Police cordon off an area of Bishopstoke Lane in Mississauga following a fatal shooting Monday May 29, 2017. (@kathleenpero /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 7:55PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 8:12PM EDT
A man has been pronounced dead after being shot in front of a residence in Mississauga Monday evening.
The shooting happened on Bishopstoke Lane in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 7 p.m.
Peel police said a male victim was pronounced dead following the shooting.
No other injuries have been reported.
There is no information about possible suspects so far.