

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





One man is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a business on Highway 7, west of Highway 27, at around 2:45 p.m. for reports that a male had been pinned under something.

According to York Regional Police, the 49-year-old man was working at the back of a warehouse when he somehow became trapped underneath wooden pallets.

“A mishap took place, and this gentleman unfortunately was pinned underneath the lift,” York Regional Police Sgt. Mike Sterchele told CP24 at the scene.

Police described his injuries as life threatening following the accident. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s name has not been released.

“Right now it’s still early in our investigation, but it appears to be an unfortunate accident,” Sterchele said.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

"They will be attending the scene and doing their preliminary investigation to determine if something was in violation of working codes,” Sterchele said.