

Codi Wilson and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A swimmer has died in hospital after being pulled from water near Sugar Beach without vital signs Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was attempting to swim across a canal in Lake Ontario when a woman on shore noticed he was struggling in the water.

The woman appeared to know the man, Toronto police Det. David Wallace told reporters at the scene. She jumped into the water to assist, but was unsuccessful in retrieving him.

She called out for help, he added. Workers from the nearby Redline Sugar refinery threw the pair a life preserver and notified police.

When officers arrived to the area of Dockside Drive and Martin Goodman Trail for a marine rescue around 11:30 a.m. the man was drowning.

Within minutes of arriving, divers were able to locate the man's body. He had no vital signs when he was pulled from the water, Wallace said.

He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in critical condition, where he later died due to his injuries, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24.

Police have not released his identity.

Alcohol may have played a factor, police say

The female who attempted to rescue the man has been checked out by paramedics and is currently giving a statement to police at 51 Division.

While it's not clear why the man jumped into the water, Wallace believes alcohol may have played a factor.

The detective warned members of the public about the dangers of swimming in the harbour.

“Right now the water is really high,” he said. “It does look very calm but the current is quite strong.”

Police say they are canvassing the area for security camera footage and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officers at 51 Division.