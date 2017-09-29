

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 32-year-old Whitby man was pronounced dead after a car slammed into an idle truck in Pickering earlier today, Durham Regional Police confirm.

Police say that a black BMW was headed southbound on Lake Ridge Road north of Pickering Concession Road 7 at around 11:40 a.m. when it collided with a white truck with a wood chipper trail attached that was stopped on the gravel shoulder of the roadway.

Police say that an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene; however the driver of the BMW succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported.

Police say that the driver of the truck and a passenger were not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated at the scene, however it has since reopened.