

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto man has died after he crashed his motorcycle into a building at a shopping plaza in Vaughan earlier this morning, York Regional Police confirm.

It happened near Weston Road and Colossus Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say it appears the motorcyclist, who is believed to be 21 years old, lost control of his bike and crashed into the wall of a building at a shopping plaza in the area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet determined what caused the motorcyclist to lose control but say speed is likely a factor.

The identity of the deceased has not been released but police confirmed that he worked at a restaurant in the plaza where the crash occurred.

The manager of a Jack Astor's in the plaza confirmed that the victim was an employee at the restaurant. He said he is not sure if the restaurant will open today.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Police will be looking at video surveillance footage as part of the investigation.