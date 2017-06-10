

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is dead and two others were injured when they fell from an outcropping near Hamilton’s Albion Falls on Saturday evening.

Police and firefighters were called to the natural area in the southeast part of the city at about 5 p.m.

Police told CTV News Toronto the man was descending on a slope and fell, suffering significant blunt force trauma.

They rescued two people and recovered the body of the man, who police say is not from Hamilton.

Police closed off the area and began to investigate the circumstances that led to the fall. They say the spot where the man fell was not enclosed with guardrails.

Emergency crews were called to the same area last weekend to rescue a 60-year-old woman.

The coroner was dispatched to the scene.