

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A 47-year-old man is dead after his SUV veered off the roadway and into the backyard of a residence in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the man was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led the man to crash his vehicle on Kingsberry Crescent.

The area of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road was closed for hours overnight but the scene has since reopened to traffic.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Major Collision Bureau.