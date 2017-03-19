

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has died in hospital following a shooting in East York Saturday night.

It happened at an address on Meighen Avenue, south of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road, at around 9 p.m.

Police say they arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but later died.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.