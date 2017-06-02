

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man escaped relatively unscathed after falling out of a moving vehicle in Brampton Friday morning.

It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Chinguacousy Road at around 8:30 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said there appears to have been some sort of disturbance in the vehicle before the man exited the vehicle as it was in motion.

He was taken to hospital with minor cuts and head injuries. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The vehicle, described as a silver Acura, fled the scene.

The victim is being uncooperative, police said.