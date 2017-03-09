Man expected to recover after Kingsview Village shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:35PM EST
Toronto police say a man in his 30s was shot in the leg in the city’s Kingsview Village neighbourhood Thursday.
The shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. near Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard.
According to police, the victim is awake and is expected to fully recover, but is not cooperating with police.
One suspect is at large, police said. However no description was available.