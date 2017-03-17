

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was briefly trapped in his vehicle following a single-vehicle crash at the border of Burlington and Oakville early Friday morning.

The accident occurred on the off ramp from the westbound Queen Elizabeth Way to Burloak Drive at around 2:35 a.m.

Oakville Fire Platoon Chief Doug Cann tells CP24 that the vehicle left the roadway and ended up coming to a stop in a grassy area near the ramp.

The victim, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was subsequently freed by emergency crews.

He was then taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Fire departments from both Burlington and Oakville attended the scene.