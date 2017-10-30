

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man is facing charges after apartment hunters were duped into giving a deposit for units that were not available for rent.

Between July and October this year, police said a man posted advertisements online for apartment rentals.

Prospective tenants who responded to the advertisements then met with the man to be shown the various units that were supposedly for rent, investigators said.

Cash deposits for the apparent rental units were then turned over but the would-be tenants soon discovered the units were in fact not available for rent.

On Monday, police arrested a suspect identified as Bum Joon Kim. He has been charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and 18 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Joon Kim is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.