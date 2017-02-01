

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A violent incident that unfolded at Finch Station Wednesday afternoon was motivated by hate, police say.

A man was causing a commotion as he walked through the subway station at around 2 p.m. aggressively yelling at a passerby.

At one point, the man came across a 66-year-old black woman. Police said the woman was assaulted and knocked to the ground as the man spewed racial slurs at her.

Commuters who witnessed the incident were able to detain the man and call police.

The victim is said to have suffered cuts, scrapes and bruising. She was treated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalized.

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Toronto resident Peter Dwyer is facing one count of assault in relation to a hate crime. He is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.