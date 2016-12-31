

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





A 25-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges in connection with a violent sex assault that occurred in Scarborough early Friday morning.

According to investigators, the victim – a 38-year-old woman – was sexually assaulted in the Markham Road and Milner Avenue area by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m.

“The woman was sexually assaulted with a weapon, forcibly confined, beaten and threatened with death,” police said in a media release issued Saturday afternoon.

Mohamed Boubacar faces eight charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and overcoming resistance by choking, suffocating, or strangling.

He was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).